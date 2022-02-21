5 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $499,900

Wow, what a home! This home has absolutely everything you've been searching for presenting: 5 bedrooms 4.5 baths; move-in-ready; custom crown moldings; top of the line stainless steel appliances; smart home features; in-ground, salt water fiberglass pool (2015); swimming pool pump, filter, and controller 2 years old; hot tub; gleaming wood floors; and fully finished basement. The smart home features are sure to please offering door locks, thermostat, security, lights, outlets and much more! Fully finished basement provides a media room with projector and screen, full size bedroom, bar for entertainment, walk-in dry storage room and radon detection system added for safety. Stout heating and air added an ozone purifier to HVAC unit and provides routine maintenance to the systems. I am telling you, this home has it all! Call today to schedule your showing and see for yourself.