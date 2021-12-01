Stunning historical gem located in the heart of Salisbury!! Gorgeous covered front porch complete w/swing & rocking chairs leads way to this classic treasure. Two story foyer w/curved staircase, grand hall entrance, crown molding, hardwood floors & soaring ceilings throughout are just a few of the items this home has to showcase. Custom kitchen features quartz countertops, tile backsplash, Wolf gas range, double oven, microwave drawer, 9x3 island, soft close cabinets w/pull-outs, stainless GE profile appliances & prep area w/2nd sink. Charming breakfast room w/built-ins & transoms. Huge dining room for entertaining, large living room w/fireplace, parlor, office/bedroom w/built-ins & 1/2 bath, den/bedroom w/full bath, library nook w/wall to wall shelves opens to the fabulous screened in porch & patio. Upper level features open landing, primary en-suite bedroom w/separate shower, soaking tub, heated tile floor & walk-in closet, plus 2 more spacious bedrooms & baths. Too much to list!!
5 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $530,000
