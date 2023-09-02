NEW 2-story home in the new community of Sherrill Stream. Over 2500 sq/ft of living space and an open concept plan. The main level has Guest Bedroom, open kitchen with walk-in Pantry, 30" white cabinets, granite island and stainless appliances. The upper level has 4 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms including a large Owner's Suite with dual sink vanity, oversized shower, and two closets. There is also a Loft area with closet and Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer included upstairs. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. 2-Car Garage. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn maintenance and garbage pickup. No Smoking and small breed pets are allowed with a non-refundable Pet fee of $300.
5 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $2,300
