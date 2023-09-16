Brand New Home for rent! 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom features large kitchen island with stainless steel appliance and granite countertops! Luxury Vinyl Plank! Great New Neighborhood of Sherrills Stream! Great proximity to Shopping, Restaurants, Lake Norman, Parks and Schools! Ready for quick move in! Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer tenant responsibility.
5 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $2,300
