5 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $3,250,000

Exquisite custom waterfront estate on 10 acres. Breathtaking beauty throughout this magnificent home highlights exquisite taste and selection. A sweeping walnut staircase and foyer greets you with handcrafted iron and crystal lighting. 2 story foyer and great room on the main level elevate this timeless classic. The gracious kitchen and family room showcase the architectural elements. Elevator, heated salt water pool, hot tub, boat launch, 2 lifts, pier, pet shower, golf cart garage and so much more!

Oregon county asks for morgue truck as COVID fatalities rise
Oregon county asks for morgue truck as COVID fatalities rise

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Noting that the COVID delta variant “is spreading like wildfire among the unvaccinated in our community," the leaders of an Oregon coastal county said Friday they no longer have capacity to store the bodies of those who have died and are asking the state for a refrigerated morgue truck.

