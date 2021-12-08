An absolute jewel of a home with too many options to describe here in detail! 1.32 acres located on a cul-de-sac, backed up to woods with a creek that has a natural waterfall, this is serenity! Options abound with this 2 story home, with a fully finished walkout basement. The home also comes with a fully finished and upgraded 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom guest house that is connected to the main house through an exterior walkway. Light, bright, and open plan with HUGE living spaces, inviting gourmet kitchen, and spacious primary bedroom (complete with additional room that can be used as an extra owners closet or an owners study). Upgrades to the home over the past year include: solar shades on the front windows, new microwave and dishwasher, new lighting in the kitchen, painted the entire interior, new well tank installed 11/2020, septic tank pumped 11/2020, new ceiling fans in basement and closed porch, new smart thermostats, and new washer and dryer upstairs and refrigerator in basement.
5 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $625,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A crash involving an electric scooter and a pickup truck killed one person on River Highway near the Catawba-Iredell line Tuesday evening.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Nov. 24-Dec. …
"If you're on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off," Better.com CEO Vishal Garg said on a Zoom webinar last week.
The N.C. Department of Transportation invites the public to a drop-in public meeting to receive an update on current projects in the Mooresvil…
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Nov. 21-27.
A cyber tip concerning images of child pornography led to the arrest of a Mooresville man, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.
We nearly stayed in Mooresville and celebrated Thanksgiving this year, but quickly realized that nobody would be there. It is that time when e…
- Updated
NEW YORK (AP) — Peter Jackson's Beatles documentary “Get Back” runs for nearly eight hours and the only real criticism you can make is that it doesn't last longer. For dabblers and other newcomers, it's a prime introduction. For the Beatles fanatic, and we are a vast and obsessive community, every moment offers some kind of revelation or random pleasure, along with glimpses of what was to come and what might have been.
GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR INVESTORS!! Well priced 1 (or 2) bedroom 1 bath home in Salisbury. This home offers spacious rooms, kitchen with breakfa…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Nov. 14-17. For more information regarding specific plots o…