Get ready to be wowed! Completely renovated lakefront property. Included with this stunning home is your very own boat ramp, pier, gazebo and floating dock. Sunrooms on both the main and lower levels. The owners have done extensive landscaping with an array of perennials and annuals, trees and shrubs. Tons of outdoor living space with multi level decking, and covered dining area. All of the bathrooms have been updated with travertine tile, total kitchen reno with upscale appliances and new countertops. Fenced area for your pets. A detached 2 car garage/workshop. There is also a storage shed for all of your lake toys! Stamped concrete front patio. So many features, too many to list. You have to come see it for yourself!
5 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $880,000
A Mooresville man died Monday after a motorcycle crash on Interstate 77 near the 40 mile marker.
A third person has been charged in connection with the death of a Cornelius man at a Mooresville park.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 2-8. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
According to 2020 U.S. Census data, Mooresville’s population has grown by more than 50 percent in the last 10 years, causing the town’s four v…
A 25-year-old Mooresville man died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night on Shearers Road.
The Mooresville Campus of Mitchell Community College is about to get a lot bigger.
After numerous schools were forced to go virtual over the last two weeks, the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education responded Monday night by voting to tighten the mask requirement.
At 3 p.m. Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to offer North Carolinians an update on the state's progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19.
With staff members holding the front doors open wide, 101-year-old Fern Honeycutt was welcomed Tuesday afternoon as the first patient at the S…
With homemade cards and signs, students at Rocky River Elementary lined the school’s campus Friday during a Patriot Day parade held to honor f…