MUST SEE 5 BEDROOM, 4 FULL BATH ALL BRICK LAKE NORMAN WATERFRONT HOME WITH DEEDED BOAT SLIP! Only minutes away from The Village at Sherrills Ford which includes a Publix, multiple restaurants and more! This 5 Bedroom home has gleaming hardwoods throughout and tile in the entranceways and bathrooms. NEW HVAC on main floor and basement installed in 2020. 2 oversized garages for your cars and toys plus the main level garage has a storage loft for easy access. The Upper Floor Primary Bedroom has tray ceilings with a bay sitting area. 2 walk-in closets great you as you enter the Primary Bath w/his & her vanities, shower, jacuzzi, & private water closet. There are also 3 additional bedrooms on the Upper Level each with walk in closets. The main level has a guest bedroom with full bath, formal dining room and office. Be ready to entertain with the fully finished basement! Multiple rooms, another full bathroom, kitchen and just waiting for your pool table! Too much to list.,..
5 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $899,900
