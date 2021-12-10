Behold this gorgeous Custom Built home just off the shores of beautiful Lake Norman. This home has it all with 5 bedrooms and over 3,600 sq ft situated in a neighborhood know for its social gatherings and separated only by a golf course/Country Club from Lake Norman. The brick exterior welcomes you with a touch of class. Inside you will find a chef and entertainers dream kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, tile backsplash, site finished red oak floors, double oven and tons of island space. 5 Generous sized bedrooms complete with an enormous Master Suite with luxurious travertine bathroom. Additional interior features include a dreamy layout of anderson windows & double sided fireplace. If outdoor entertaining is your thing... you wont be disappointed here. You'll appreciate the gigantic paver patio complete with an outdoor gas starter fireplace and built in pizza oven with real stone, cable hookup & flat screen all covered by a classy pergola.
5 Bedroom Home in Stanley - $649,900
