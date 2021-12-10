 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Stanley - $649,900

5 Bedroom Home in Stanley - $649,900

5 Bedroom Home in Stanley - $649,900

Behold this gorgeous Custom Built home just off the shores of beautiful Lake Norman. This home has it all with 5 bedrooms and over 3,600 sq ft situated in a neighborhood know for its social gatherings and separated only by a golf course/Country Club from Lake Norman. The brick exterior welcomes you with a touch of class. Inside you will find a chef and entertainers dream kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, tile backsplash, site finished red oak floors, double oven and tons of island space. 5 Generous sized bedrooms complete with an enormous Master Suite with luxurious travertine bathroom. Additional interior features include a dreamy layout of anderson windows & double sided fireplace. If outdoor entertaining is your thing... you wont be disappointed here. You'll appreciate the gigantic paver patio complete with an outdoor gas starter fireplace and built in pizza oven with real stone, cable hookup & flat screen all covered by a classy pergola.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

And in the end: A fan's notes on Peter Jackson's Beatles doc
National News

And in the end: A fan's notes on Peter Jackson's Beatles doc

  • Updated

NEW YORK (AP) — Peter Jackson's Beatles documentary “Get Back” runs for nearly eight hours and the only real criticism you can make is that it doesn't last longer. For dabblers and other newcomers, it's a prime introduction. For the Beatles fanatic, and we are a vast and obsessive community, every moment offers some kind of revelation or random pleasure, along with glimpses of what was to come and what might have been.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics