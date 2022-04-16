5 Bedroom Home in Stanley - $950,000

Beautiful custom home located on a double cul-de-sac street with an expanded driveway. The original owner is a builder who went above and beyond. The main level features a spacious gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a huge island suitable for everyone to prepare meals together. The main level features hardwood floors throughout and 18' ceilings in the entryway and living room. The master suite offers a relaxing and private view of the backyard, a large shower, and a very spacious walk-in closet. There is a secondary bedroom on the main with its own full bath perfect for a home office or guest room. The finished basement features a second master suite, two living rooms, 1/2 bath, a full wet bar, kitchen, a man cave, and an exercise area. Take in the beautiful unobstructed views of the golf course from your covered porch on the upper deck or covered patio off of the basement. Join Cowans Ford Golf Club for swimming, tennis, golf, and lake access. This home is spacious and inviting, truly a beauty! Call Candy at 704-451-2370 for your tour.