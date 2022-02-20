INVESTOR'S Dream. Unique opportunity to own a beautiful 100+ year old home in the Academy Hill Historic District of Statesville. Home features beautiful high ceilings, multiple fireplaces, clawfoot tub, hardwood flooring, and the charm of downtown Statesville living. Metal roof and dual zone cooling and heating were replaced in 2006. Home was recently lived in, and with some restoration would be a true dream home. Enjoy outdoor entertaining with a large fenced-in backyard and wrap-around porch. Home must be seen to truly appreciate.
5 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $200,000
