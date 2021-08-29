 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $219,500

  • Updated
This Mansard Style home offers plentiful living and storage space for the price. This historic home features five bedrooms, two full baths, living room, parlor, dinning, kitchen, a tall detached three car garage (32.5'x22.5'), storage building (15'x19'), and fenced yard. High ceilings upstairs and down, ceramic tile bathrooms and pine floors throughout the home. Within walking distance to historic downtown Statesville.

