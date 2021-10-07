 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $250,000

Adorable, totally renovated 5 BR/ 2 Ba bungalow with beautiful hardwood floors, sunroom, screened in porch, fenced in back yard and natural light throughout. New stainless steels appliances, new HVAC and roof (both 1 yr old) This home has amazing flow and energy!

