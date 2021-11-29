 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $388,000

STUNNING, 1-STORY BRICK HOME W/PARTIALLY FINISHED BASEMENT LOCATED IN THE ESTABLISHED EASTBROOK SUBDIVISION! Turn-key condition and priced to sell! Completely renovated within the past ten years including new: roof, HVAC, granite countertops, natural stone shower in primary bathroom, flooring, appliances in both main & 2nd kitchen in basement, lighting & plumbing fixtures, hot water heater. Home boasts an open concept family room/kitchen area, large bedrooms, ample storage throughout, 2 fireplaces, back deck and yard w/play set perfect for entertaining and family fun, mature trees and exceptional landscaping. Conveniently located close to both I-77 and I-40, the Statesville Country Club, the Statesville Fitness and Activity Center, the Statesville Greenway, the Statesville Park and Soccer Complex, East Iredell Elementary School, dining, entertainment, grocery stores, hospitals, pharmacies, Historic Downtown Statesville and Mitchell Community College. WELCOME HOME!

