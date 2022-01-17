3,000+ square feet with an in-ground pool! That's right! Don't miss this like-new home (2015 built) with a bedroom and full bathroom on the main floor, open-concept kitchen, and spacious living room with a beautiful stacked-stone surround around the gas-log fireplace. Home includes updates better than the day it was built with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplash, crown molding on the first floor, and shining engineered hardwood floors. The second floor boasts the laundry room, three guest bedrooms with walk-in closets, a large loft area, and an oversized primary bedroom with a sitting room and enormous hallway closet! And then there's the fenced-in backyard oasis - with a screened in porch, covered gazebo area, storage shed, fire pit, hot tub, and immaculate fiberglass salt water pool. And don't miss one of the community's few 3-car garages with it's fresh and clean epoxy floor! Multiple offers received, Highest & Best Due By Jan. 16th @ 1pm
5 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $400,000
