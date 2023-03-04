New Home built in August 2022! Located in Martha's Ridge Neighborhood conveniently located near Statesville Recreation Center, Statesville Soccer Complex, minutes to downtown and interstates I77 and I40. This home offers an Open Floor Plan, Kitchen is modern with beautiful quartz counter tops, updated fireplace in the living area. The Primary bedroom Suite is located in the second floor with walk in closets, with spacious secondary bedrooms, and a game room or loft. Schedule your Showing Today!
5 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $450,000
