Brand NEW homes in a great location! Close to Lake Norman, with easy access to I-77 and I-40. This Cypress plan has 5 bedrooms, four full baths, and more than 2,800 square feet. A guest suite is located on the main, the owner's suite & two secondary bedrooms are on the upper floor, and a spacious bedroom with full bath is on the third floor. The designer kitchen has stainless appliances including a gas cooktop, wall oven and range hood. The family room features a fireplace with slate surround, and the study with French doors makes an ideal home office. The kitchen and all bathrooms feature quartz counters. Beautiful and durable Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring runs throughout the main level and the stairs feature metal balusters & composite treads. Other wonderful extras include a rear covered porch, luxury owner's bath, a shower with bench & semi-frameless door in the guest bath, and a 5-foot shower in the third floor bath. Ask about the SMART features included in this home. Visit today!
5 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $465,000
