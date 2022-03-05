New construction near Troutman that features a finished basement! Don't miss this opportunity for a brand new home in an established community. This Cypress plan has five bedrooms, four full baths, and almost 3,400 square feet. One bedroom is located on the main, while the owner's suite & two secondary bedrooms are on the upper floor, and the basement has a bedroom and full bath with 5-ft shower along with a spacious rec room. Other wonderful extras include a study with French doors, a walk-in shower with seat in the guest bath, luxury owner's bath, a gas fireplace, and Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring on the main. The beautiful kitchen has stone gray cabinets with crown molding, granite counters, a white ceramic tile backsplash in a brick pattern & stainless appliances, including a gas range. Outdoor spaces include a large front porch and second-floor balcony, a rear deck & patio. Ask about Smart Home features INCLUDED in this home. Convenient to interstates and the Lake Norman area.
5 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $467,500
