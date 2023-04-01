This gorgeous Davidson plan has 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, and more than 3,400 square feet. On the main level you'll find an expanded kitchen layout, dining room, decorative windows, stainless appliances including a gas cooktop, wall oven, and designer range hood. The spacious family room includes a gas fireplace with slate surround, and beautiful and durable Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring runs throughout the main living spaces. This home also features white cabinetry & quartz counters throughout the kitchen, butler's pantry, and all bathrooms. The primary bedroom and bath on then 2nd floor offers a beautiful luxury bath complete with garden tub, dual sinks and separate shower. Other features include a beadboard drop zone, composite stair treads & metal balusters, and a rear covered porch with patio. Ask about the SMART features in this home.
5 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $469,500
