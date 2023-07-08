Situated on hole 1 tee box, 118 Margo welcomes you with a beautiful stone and hardie plank covered porch! Walk into a 2 story foyer with hardwood flooring throughout the main level, spacious open floor plan, and formal dining room with coffered ceilings. Family room has gas log fireplace with golf course views. Main level also offers a in law suite with full bath currently being used as a office. Large entertainers kitchen with stainless appliances, natural gas range, large island, and granite countertops. Tray ceiling in master bedroom, large walk-in closet, dual granite vanities, garden tub and tile shower in master bath. Upstairs also features 2 other large bedrooms, laundry room, and a Bed/Bonus over garage currently setup as a man cave! Neighborhood amenities include tennis court, playground, swimming pool, pickle ball, clubhouse, grilling area and fire pit. Golf course views right off you back porch!