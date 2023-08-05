Proud to be named 2023 Builder of the Year, by the Home Building Association of Greater Charlotte! This home features 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and just over 3,000 square feet. The kitchen has white cabinets, quartz countertops, a tile backsplash, and stainless appliances including a gas cooktop and designer range hood. The main level has a study with French doors & a formal dining room with tray ceilings. Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring runs throughout the main level. The upstairs features the primary bedroom, 3 secondary bedrooms and loft. The primary bath has a garden tub and tiled shower with bench seat, dual sinks and a spacious walk-in-closet. Other 'extras' include a fireplace in the family room, a drop zone, and an upgraded trim package. Enjoy the outdoors on the covered rear porch or 12x12 patio. Ask about the SMART features included in this home. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates, however, any dates provided are subject to change.