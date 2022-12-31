5 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $478,000

Brand NEW homes in a great location! Convenient to interstates and Lake Norman. This Davidson plan has five bedrooms, 3 baths, and more than 3,000 square feet. The expanded kitchen and butler's pantry connect to the formal dining room with tray ceiling. The kitchen has white cabinets, quartz counters, a ceramic tile backsplash and stainless appliances including a gas cooktop, wall oven, and designer range hood. The spacious family room includes a gas fireplace, and beautiful and durable enhanced vinyl plank flooring runs throughout the main living spaces. The second floor includes the primary suite with bathroom that has a garden tub & separate tiled shower, 3 secondary bedrooms, a Jack & Jill bath, a loft, and the laundry room. Enjoy the outdoors on the front porch and rear 12x12 concrete patio. Ask about the SMART features in this home. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change.