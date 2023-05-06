Brand NEW homes close to Lake Norman! Proud to be named 2023 Builder of the Year, by the Home Building Association of Greater Charlotte! This 3-story, 5-Bedroom/4-Bath Cypress plan features a guest suite & full bath on the main level. The beautiful kitchen has white cabinets, quartz countertops, a tile backsplash, and stainless appliances including a gas cooktop. The spacious family room features a fireplace with slate surround, and the study with French doors makes an ideal home office. Beautiful and durable Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring runs throughout the main living spaces. The upstairs features the primary bedroom, two secondary bedrooms, and a loft. The primary bath has a large shower with bench seat and semi-frameless door. Enjoy the outdoors on the covered rear porch and concrete patio. Other extras include square, wooden stair balusters, composite treads, and an upgraded trim package. Ask about the SMART features included in this home.