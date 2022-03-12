5 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $485,000

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New construction near Troutman that features a finished basement! Don't miss out on this opportunity for a brand new home in an established community. This Cypress plan has five bedrooms, four full baths, and more than 3,300 square feet. One bedroom is located on the main, the owner's suite & two secondary bedrooms are on the upper floor, and the basement has a bedroom and full bath with 5-ft shower along with a spacious rec room. Other wonderful extras include a study with French doors, a walk-in shower with seat in the guest bath, luxury owner's bath, a gas fireplace, and Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring on the main. The beautiful kitchen has white cabinets with crown molding, granite counters, a white ceramic tile backsplash in a brick pattern, and stainless appliances, including a gas range. Outdoor spaces include a large front porch, a rear deck, and a patio. Ask about Smart Home features INCLUDED in this home. Convenient to interstates and the Lake Norman area. Find out more today!

