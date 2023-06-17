MUST SEE INTERIOR FEATURES! MOVE-IN READY with easy access to I-77 and I-40. Proud to be named 2023 Builder of the Year, by the Home Building Association of Greater Charlotte! This 3-story Cypress plan has 5 bedrooms, four full baths, and almost 2,900 square feet. The designer kitchen has white cabinets with a gray island, quartz counters, a ceramic tile backsplash, and stainless appliances including a gas cooktop and wall oven. The breakfast area has been bumped out to add extra dining space. The main floor also includes a formal dining room and guest suite. The upstairs features the primary bedroom, two secondary bedrooms and a loft, and the third floor has a large bedroom and full bath. Additional features of this home include a garden tub and separate tiled shower in the primary bath, a gas fireplace with marble surround, and quartz counters in all baths. Enjoy the private rear wooded yard on the back patio. Visit today!
5 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $487,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two Huntersville teens died in a vehicle crash following a chase with the Mooresville Police Department, according to law enforcement officials.
Filmmaker Tiffany Rhodes not only discovered the Mooresville area as the perfect backdrop for “Match Struck” but as a place she wanted to call home.
A pair of good girls may have found their forever home after a video showcasing their inseparability went viral. Watch the viral video here.
To ensure all Mooresville High School seniors in the class of 2023 graduated debt free, Williamson’s Chapel United Methodist Church donated $2…
On April 20, Hilton Hotels & Resorts announced the Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte/Mooresville as a winner of the prestigious Conrad Achieveme…