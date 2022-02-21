 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $489,000

5 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $489,000

5 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $489,000

Welcome home to this Beautiful, brick home in the Baymount Meadows community. The 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home features hardwood floors throughout the home, custom cabinets with a spacious kitchen with island and breakfast nook, walk-in-pantry, and lots of counter space. The home also features a formal dining room with chair rail molding, lining room as gas log fireplace and a sunroom with baseboard heat. Huge Master Suite on the main floor with walk-in-closet, the Master bath features walk-in- tile shower and whirlpool bath tub. The second floor features 4 bedrooms with 2 full baths. Private backyard with large patio and storage building. THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 10-16
Local News

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 10-16

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 10-16. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics