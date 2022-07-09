Brand NEW homes close to Lake Norman, with easy access to I-77 and I-40. This 3-story Cypress plan has 5 bedrooms, four full baths, and almost 2,900 square feet. The designer kitchen has white cabinets with a gray island, quartz counters, a ceramic tile backsplash, and stainless appliances including a gas cooktop and designer range hood. The breakfast area has been bumped out to add extra dining space. The main floor also includes a formal dining room and guest suite. The upstairs features the primary bedroom, two secondary bedrooms and a loft, and the third floor has a large bedroom and full bath. Other wonderful extras in this home include a luxury primary bath, gas fireplace with marble surround, quartz counters in all baths, and composite stairs with square, wooden balusters. Ask about the SMART features included in this home. Please confirm completion date with onsite New Home Specialist.
5 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $490,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
CABARRUS COUNTY — A car crash on N.C. Highway 3 near the Iredell County line left one dead Wednesday afternoon.
After the end of a lengthy public comment period Mayor Miles Atkins polled the crowd to see which side of the divisive project proposed at 990…
An Independence Day tradition in Mooresville returns yet again as the Exchange Club of Mooresville/LKN and the Lowe’s YMCA continue their “Fie…
A Mooresville man is facing eight charges connected to the theft of catalytic converters from area businesses.
The sun was bright as the 800 American flags were placed on the field at the Lowe’s YMCA for the annual Field of Flags.
Busch Light was one of the beer industry's top three fastest-growing brands from mid-May to mid-June, and it might be a sign of the times.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from June 17-25. For more information regarding specific plots o…
On June 21, Iredell County Animal Services put out a “plea for help” to the community asking for assistance in clearing the shelter. This was …
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced arrests in drug investigations dating back to April.
Police: 3 men lured another man to NC target before assault, shooting. They were using a 'Meet Up' app, investigators said.
Nearly a week later, police are releasing more details about a bizarre incident at Target, saying for the first time that someone was actually shot during the incident.