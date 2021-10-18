Enjoy the rear ambiance from the oversized deck with pergola and built in hot tub. The extensive landscaping in rear making you feel like you 're in Augusta's on the 13th hole. Walkway to golf path, home backs onto 9th tee box and very secluded with the landscaping design. Move in ready with refinished wood flooring, neutral painting throughout entire home, new carpeting upstairs. Main floor master & additional bedroom joined by the jack n jill closet/bath or turn it into a sitting room/private office. Large open entry inviting to your guests. 2 story great room for the wonderful get togethers. Butlers pantry for serving the cocktails and special meals. Kitchen is semi-open to great room. Large primary suite overlooks private rear yard. Stairs with wood treds, Bedroom 3 offers a private bath and walk in access to large floored storage. Upper level bedroom 4 offers balcony. Bedroom 5 with ample closet. Large bonus room with storage access and large closet. Plenty of storage
5 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $525,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 7-13. Li…
- Updated
Gregg Richardson of Mooresville tried his luck on a Cash 5 ticket and won last Friday’s $263,948 jackpot.
- Updated
Last week, we identified what domestic violence is and dispelled some of the myths surrounding it. Over the past five years, the Mooresville P…
A Turkish woman who stands 7 feet, 0.7 inches tall has been confirmed as the world's tallest living woman by Guinness World Records.
A woman was raped by a stranger on a Philadelphia area train in the presence of other riders who a police official said "should have done something."
An old typewriter sits in a trophy case at Mooresville Ford, mixed in amid decades worth of trophies, letters and plaques recognizing decades …
I have never seen an actual ghost. It doesn’t mean that I don’t believe in them, but I have not been privy in this life to have experienced an…
One customer described a fight involving the employee and another man around 7 p.m. Monday.
- Updated
Cardiologist joins medical group
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 3-9.