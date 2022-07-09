5 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $567,500

Here is your chance to call the highly sought after Larkin Golf Club neighborhood home! This meticulously maintained and stunning home features 5 spacious bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms! There is impeccable attention to detail across this remarkable interior from the tray ceilings in the dining room to the board and batten accent wall in the livnig room! Truly a chef's kitchen with the ideal island, gorgeous granite countertops, and SS appliances! The fenced backyard, with mature and growing privacy trees, features an oasis that offers the perfect location to entertain guests, enjoy the long summer nights, or light a fire in the immaculate, breath-taking outdoor stone fireplace!