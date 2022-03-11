Rare chance to own a historic estate, formerly the "Burwell Building"! 2.30 Acres of land located close to downtown Troutman, without city taxes! This all brick home has been updated from top to bottom and features original century old oak & pine hardwood floors throughout. This beautifully southern mansion offers an open floor plan, sunroom, bedroom/library with separate entrance, office, mud room, and separate 600+ sqft each walk-in attic and unfinished basement that could easily become finished home additions. Kitchen houses custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, custom countertops, backsplash, and custom mounted television which comes with the house!. Master suite features a large 10x16 designer walk-in closet & gorgeous master bath w/ a double vanity, oversized custom stand up shower & soaking tub. Large 455 sqft covered front porch offers a great view of your privately wooded 2.30 acres. This home offers a truly custom luxury experience without the big city price tag.
5 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $699,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A jury has convicted a former Mooresville teen of murdering his parents in Watauga County in April 2019.
- Updated
A Statesville man was charged after shots were fired Sunday afternoon into a residence in Mooresville.
During their first meeting in the month of March, the Mooresville Board of Commissioners unanimously agreed to a multi-million dollar contract…
As part of the ongoing revitalization of Downtown Mooresville, the town’s streetscape was recently enhanced, both through the addition of publ…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 24-March 2. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
- Updated
Boater Jake Monti of Mooresville caught five bass Saturday weighing 17 pounds, 2 ounces, to win the MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League presented …
Scientists are saying there's an exercise better than aerobic exercise to help you get to sleep. Plus, research is showing that increased social media use during the pandemic may be associated with worsening tics in children. Here's that and more of this week's health news.
- Updated
This former soldier sees a cold war turning hot, and quickly. The Ukrainians are living the nightmare that haunted our waking dreams more than three decades ago.
- Updated
Buy a meal and help Ukrainian refugees.
- Updated
ROANOKE RAPIDS — A North Carolina high school student was stabbed multiple times Thursday at track practice, police said.