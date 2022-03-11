5 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $699,900

Rare chance to own a historic estate, formerly the "Burwell Building"! 2.30 Acres of land located close to downtown Troutman, without city taxes! This all brick home has been updated from top to bottom and features original century old oak & pine hardwood floors throughout. This beautifully southern mansion offers an open floor plan, sunroom, bedroom/library with separate entrance, office, mud room, and separate 600+ sqft each walk-in attic and unfinished basement that could easily become finished home additions. Kitchen houses custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, custom countertops, backsplash, and custom mounted television which comes with the house!. Master suite features a large 10x16 designer walk-in closet & gorgeous master bath w/ a double vanity, oversized custom stand up shower & soaking tub. Large 455 sqft covered front porch offers a great view of your privately wooded 2.30 acres. This home offers a truly custom luxury experience without the big city price tag.