5 Bedroom Home in Stony Point - $729,900

Fabulous Mini-Farm that has it ALL! INCREDIBLE remodel w high end finishes throughout. Spacious, open floor plan w floor to ceiling windows offering gorgeous views of the country. Impressive workmanship! Welcoming front porch opens to elegant entry way, great room w/ high coffered ceiling, lovely screened porch, dining area open to below. STELLAR kitchen w exotic granite tops, remarkable custom cabinetry, oversized island/bar area, corner kitchen sink w stunning views of the land, French door leads to partially covered Trex deck, pool w covered sitting area. Lower level of the home has plenty of space for an office, bedroom, playroom, or den. Words cannot describe the outdoor living offered on this 5 acre one of kind home! A luxury, heated and cooled 3 car garage w/ full attic, picturesque 3 stall barn w/ a tack room, large outbuilding, fenced pasture, fire pit & more. All outbuildings have electricity and water. Come visit this special property minutes from Statesville and Conover.