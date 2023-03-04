Luxury Live Auction! Bidding to start from $1,700,000.00! Harcourts Auctions Certified & Transparent Non-Distressed Auction Platform! Live Auction Thursday, April 6th, 2023. No Buyer Premium. All Property, Seller Reports/Disclosures completed. Download at https://liveauction.link/9110Greenwood - All offers encouraged. Submit offer to stop auction - loan or cash. Easy process to register to bid. Online bidding & streaming available. Luxury abounds in this breathtaking Lake Norman waterfront home. Take in expansive water views from nearly every room of this 2018 built home, while you experience privacy & the pristine shoreline of Lake Norman. With over 5000 sqft, this home is well appointed w/ both beauty & function. Primary on main w/ deep soaking tub in adjoining/primary bath. No detail has been overlooked in the quality craftsmanship of this home. Office on main could also be used as bedroom - making 6 physical bedrooms - but septic system is installed as a 4 bedroom system.