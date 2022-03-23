Practically new construction on over an acre lot, with walk out basement, big water views and room for a pool! Mile long views await you from practically every room. The home features a neutral gray color palette with an open floor plan. Luxury finishes such as 10 ft ceilings, crown molding and site finished hardwoods throughout. The home was designed with a lakeside infinity pool in mind! There is a fire pit on the shoreline and covered dock. This home has storage galore with multiple walk in closets and a 3 car garage. The basement is finished, but some area has been left unfinished and is used as storage. HOA has not been set up yet for Osprey Cove, but according to the attorney it will be minimally restrictive and will not restrict vacation rentals. Convenient to groceries, restaurants, and shopping. Less than a 5 min. boat ride to favorite lakefront restaurants! Home can be purchased furnished!
5 Bedroom Home in Terrell - $3,875,000
