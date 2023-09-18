5 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $381,400 Sep 18, 2023 1 hr ago 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View More Tags Wire Koto Kotohomes Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Mooresville homes for big families Mooresville homes with at least five bedrooms. Mooresville homes for big families Mooresville homes with at least five bedrooms.