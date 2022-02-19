Looking for new construction but don't want to wait? And you don't have the time to put in all the upgrades the builder doesn't include? Look no further!! This home has all the updates and it is completely ready to move in! Open floor plan on the main floor with a spacious kitchen, large island with barstool seating, breakfast area, and cozy fire place in the living room! Guest suite on the main as well, perfect for in-laws! Don't miss all the details you won't get from the builder! Blinds on all the windows, California Closets in the panty and the primary closet, Storage in the garage, ceiling fans, lighting, and more! Upstairs has the large primary suite with 3 other bedrooms, one of which has its own private bathroom and the 2nd story balcony overlooking the front yard! This is a sought after floor plan! The back yard has been professionally landscaped with an extra large stamped concrete patio and outlining landscaping all around! Come see this one quick before it is gone! Call the listing agent Oliver Cross at 704-459-3332 to see it in person!
5 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $435,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
BestCo LLC, a leading manufacturer of innovative over-the-counter pharmaceutical, vitamin, and supplement products, will significantly expand …
- Updated
As the clock ticked down to zero, the celebration was already well underway. Lake Norman senior Davis Wagner and a couple of his teammates ran…
- Updated
The centerpiece structure of Hickory's City Walk, two arches over the Rudy Wright bridge, have collapsed.
The sounds of pops and crackles will soon fill the halls of NASCAR Technical Institute as the newest addition to their long list of programs i…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 30-Feb. 5. For more information regarding specific plo…
- Updated
N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper encourages schools and local governments to end their mask mandates.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 3-9. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
- Updated
"We have no indication that anyone survived the crash," the sheriff said.
A California couple and their child died on a hiking trail near Yosemite last August. His phone revealed details about their last moments.
- Updated
The boat was covered in Gooseneck barnacles, had lost its mast, and its hull and keel were no longer attached, but its precious cargo was still safe.