5 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $461,499

This new two-story home is a family-friendly haven. The first floor features a private guest suite for visitors, formal living and dining room, casual family room and breakfast nook, modern kitchen and inviting patio. Upstairs, a large loft adds shared living space, while four bedrooms including the owners suite all have walk-in closets. Adding a bedroom with an en-suite bathroom is an option.

