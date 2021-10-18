 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $649,000

POOL on an acre lot! This 5BR, 4BA brick home is a must see! Enter the home with a covered porch and 2 story entry. Dining room on the left has wainscoting. Continue into the family room with a wall of windows across back and a see thru fireplace to kitchen area. Kitchen has stainless appliances, granite, double pantry, eating area and sitting area that overlooks the back. Master on main w/ensuite bath featuring dual sinks, soaking tub and a walk-in shower. SECOND BEDROOM ON MAIN and a full bath. Upper lvl has a BR w/ensuite bath and 2 additional BR's that share a jack-n-jill bath. Huge Bonus room-use how you choose. Saltwater pool-18x36, gazebo and fence around pool. Large deck in back overlooking pool-covered structure on deck is conveying. Laundry w/cabinets on main. 3 car garage. Yard is treed in the back for privacy. Close to Lake Norman State Park. Heatpumps 2017 and 2020. This home is a must see!

