5 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $839,000

Stunning Custom 5 Bedroom Home in Falls Cove w/Salt Water Pool & Hot Tub! Elegant Dining Area w/Wainscoting & Columns, Office w/French Doors, Handscraped Prefinished Hardwood Flooring, Surround Sound Inside & Out, Great Room w/Dramatic Coffered Ceiling & Stacked Stone Fireplace, Gourmet Kitchen w/Oversized Eat-At Island & Breakfast Bar, SS Appliances, Granite Counters, Butlers Pantry w/Fridge & Wine Rack, Walk-In Pantry w/Custom Shelving, Master Bedroom on Main w/Arched Entry, Sitting Area w/Access to Deck, 2 Walk-In Closets W/Custom Shelving, Spa Like Master Bath w/Walk-In Shower, Soaking Tub & Double Vanities, Guest Bedroom on Main w/Full Bath & Private Entrance, 3 Bedrooms Up all w/Direct Access to Full Baths, Custom Wired Media Room w/Wall Fridge, Private Backyard OASIS w/Gunite Salt Water Pool, Hot Tub & Travertine Surround, Deck, Outdoor Kitchen w/Fireplace, Fridge, Grill & Bar. Excellent Location Close to Shopping, Restaurants, w/Low Iredell County Taxes & Award Winning Schools

