6 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $2,670

Charming & Meticulously maintained 2 story Basement home with 6 bedrooms, & 4 baths located in Withrow Downs community. This stunning home boasts gleaming hardwood floors on the main, open living space with cozy fireplace while still getting tons of natural light in all laid out on neutral palette throughout, formal dining room. Huge Kitchen with SS appliances, granite countertops, ample cabinet & counter space. Spacious bedrooms & Huge Loft upstairs could be used as play area or perfect for entertaining. Not to miss stepping out to huge & private backyard great for entertaining while giving all the privacy needed. Convenient to I-485, I-85, Speedway, Concord Mills, dining, and great entertainment.