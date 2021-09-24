6 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $540,000

Beautiful move in ‘READY’ home with 6 bdrm, 4 full baths with spacious bonus room, Sunroom/screen porch, Finished basement with bedroom/full bath, HUGE storage space, 5 minutes to 85/485. Quality build SheaHome house in ‘Highland Creek neighborhood’ offers a wonderful NAPA floor plan and amazing upgrades...NEW roof, upgraded hardwood floor, new recessed lightings, upgraded bathroom floor tiles and upgraded home theater, many rooms freshly painted. Whole House water softener, large kitchen with an abundance of cabinets, walk in pantry and island. Easy access to Christenbury Park and access to all Highland Creek amenities- Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Golf, Outdoor Pool, Playground, Street Lights, Tennis Court(s), Walking Trails, Other..Coming Soon