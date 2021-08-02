6 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $679,900

Immaculate two story custom built home with fully renovated basement apartment in the desirable Highland Creek neighborhood is up for grabs! Improvements include 2020 roof, plantation shutters throughout, new light fixtures and custom built closets for easy home organizing to name a few. Kitchen features Corian counters, gas range with griddle top and double wall oven. Nowhere near finished listing all the beautiful features... check out the finished basement with private patio, keyless entry, newly installed tray ceilings w/trim, Pergo hardwood floors, recessed lighting, NEST thermostat, S/S appliances, granite counters, mounted TV's, laundry, and workshop. Access to ALL of the community amenities: clubhouse, pool, playground, golf, sports club and much more! Please refer to attached list of property features and schedule a tour today!