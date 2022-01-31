 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Concord - $474,000

Welcome home to this exquisitely maintained, 6-bedroom home in Glengrove! This home features brand new wide plank flooring on the entire main level. The spacious primary-on-main suite offers an ensuite bathroom and a large walk-in closet. You will love the extra details throughout including warm tones, coffered ceilings, wainscoting and updated light fixtures. Outside enjoy the level, fenced-in backyard featuring a brand new covered porch, ideal for year-round entertaining. Have you been searching for the perfect place to enjoy suburban living? Enjoy a prime location in a sought-after Cabarrus County neighborhood. See for yourself what this home has to offer. Schedule your private tour today.

