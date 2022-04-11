What is not to LOVE with this UPDATED, WELL MAINTAINED spacious home. An inviting front yard patio welcomes you in. The DRM & LRM provide formal spaces while the open kitchen, den and breakfast area offers lots of space to entertain and gather. The updated kitchen offers a large center island w/ space for added seating, a gas range, s/s appliances and recessed lighting. A gas brick fireplace in the adjoining GR adds warmth. The primary BRM is on the main floor w/ 2 WIC's and an ensuite BA including dual vanity,separate shower & tub. Upstairs offers tons of versatility w/ 5 additional BRMs. The 6th bedroom is large enough to be used as a bonus room or BRM w/ full closet as well as attic storage. Outside enjoy the mature landscaped back yard, deck & patio area with fire pit. If you have Furrr babies, the "Purrrfect Catio" can convey or be removed. This home offers tons of storage you will appreciate for years to come! Cul-de-sac street! Home backs up to woods and small stream!
6 Bedroom Home in Concord - $500,000
