 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

6 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $2,050,000

6 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $2,050,000

*Updated 5692 sqft - Amazing opportunity - make your move now! This distinct contemporary custom-built home is situated moments from Lake Norman, Birkdale Village & Davidson College. You'll enter this massive home through an enormous finished 5 car garage, complete w/ workshop, game room & kitchen area. The spacious open floor plan features a chef's kitchen w/ oversized island, sun filled living room w/ high coffered ceilings, picture windows & hardwood floors throughout. The dual screened in areas offer great views of your entertainment ready backyard featuring a heated saltwater pool & spa, fireplace & outdoor kitchen. With 6 Bedrooms & 5 Baths your family will have plenty of room to grow. Owners Suite boasts a sitting & dressing room, dual walk-in closets, walk-in shower w/ dual heads and a soaking tub. This well-appointed smart home includes 8 ft doors & shower heads, dual staircases, bonus & theater rooms, home office, backup generator & 2 Tesla Chargers

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New doctor joins medical group

New doctor joins medical group

Lake Norman Medical Group, Family Medicine Mooresville welcomes Stephen Mericle, M.D. He is joining Dr. Thomas Gross, Dr. Michaela Renich and …