STUNNING WATERFRONT property that boasts both Beauty and Privacy with panoramic views from nearly every room in the House. Spectacular main chanel sunrises and sunsets with 136' of shoreline can be enjoyed from the Veranda in the Michael Phelps swim spa. New 10,000lb boat lift with new added LED lighting to dock. The indoor outdoor living space is enhanced with accordian style doors all the way across the back of home. A Chef's Dream kitchen with a Jenn-Air Noir Professional Range & Double islands for serving and entertaining. Home Automation and lighting control system(all app controlled) and Whole Home Niles & Marantz Audio with Web Interface are just a few of the many recent upgrades to the home. 4 car garage with PorteCochere. 2nd garage is side load and not visible from the street. Over 5000sqft with 6 bedrooms and huge bonus/game room for tons of family fun! Master suite on main with elegant master bath. This home is a MUST EXPERIENCE!! NO HOA
6 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $3,175,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 19-25. L…
I write to you today not only as a recent graduate of South Iredell High School, but as a concerned and active member of our community.
- Updated
Bojangles plans to close company-owned stores on Aug. 30 and Sept. 13 to give its staff a breather, the company announced.
There’s a new cookie on the Girl Scouts’ cookie menu.
- Updated
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Noting that the COVID delta variant “is spreading like wildfire among the unvaccinated in our community," the leaders of an Oregon coastal county said Friday they no longer have capacity to store the bodies of those who have died and are asking the state for a refrigerated morgue truck.
- Updated
After months of preparation, the new Walmart Distribution Center in Troutman is ready to begin hiring.
With the month of August drawing to a close, the full extent of what has become the fourth spike of COVID cases in Iredell County is becoming …
- Updated
A woman drowned Sunday while swimming at the Davidson College Lake Campus.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Aug. 11-17. For more information regarding specific plots o…
Recently, I learned that Dr. Joyce Sloop, my old Sunday school teacher and mentor, had passed away. We have lost a luminary of a teacher. When…