Elegance is defined in this 6 bedroom waterfront estate home encompassing nearly 10,000 sqft, perched along the shore of Lake Norman. 2 story lakeside great room with French doors leading to the main level terrace, wood burning fireplace, coffered ceiling, and tall windows encompassing lake views. Gleaming hardwood floors & lake views continue into the open Chef’s gourmet kitchen where you’ll find professional grade appliances. Lakeside den with windows galore & stone surround fireplace for cozy evenings. Sunny breakfast nook with lake views just off the kitchen with wet bar. Screened porch off kitchen leads to side brick patio with space for grill and firewood. Awake to sparkling lake views from the main level owner’s retreat with lakeside sitting area & spa bath. Lower level features include family room, billiard room, media room, climate controlled wine cellar, and exercise room. Outdoor oasis includes upper level terrace, covered lower patio, covered dock, pier & sandy beach.
6 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $4,500,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 27-Feb. …
- Updated
Complaints of illegal drug activity led the Mooresville Police Department narcotics division to investigate, and as a result, a man was arrest…
MOORESVILLE — Lake Norman’s wrestling team advanced to the third round of the 4A state dual-team playoffs thanks to a pair of wins Monday nigh…
- Updated
Two Mooresville Police officers were able to give a local dog a second chance in an emergency situation, thanks to their lifesaving efforts.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 20-26. L…
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food stand inspections in Iredell County, Jan. 23-29.
- Updated
A Mooresville man and woman were arrested on felony drug charges after the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant Monday.
- Updated
Due to a transformer fire on Doolie Road, Lake Norman High School is being dismissed for the day today.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 23-29. For more information regarding specific plots o…
Across Iredell County, as well as the United States as a whole, heart disease has been shown to be one of the leading causes of death. Randy M…