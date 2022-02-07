6 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $4,500,000

Elegance is defined in this 6 bedroom waterfront estate home encompassing nearly 10,000 sqft, perched along the shore of Lake Norman. 2 story lakeside great room with French doors leading to the main level terrace, wood burning fireplace, coffered ceiling, and tall windows encompassing lake views. Gleaming hardwood floors & lake views continue into the open Chef’s gourmet kitchen where you’ll find professional grade appliances. Lakeside den with windows galore & stone surround fireplace for cozy evenings. Sunny breakfast nook with lake views just off the kitchen with wet bar. Screened porch off kitchen leads to side brick patio with space for grill and firewood. Awake to sparkling lake views from the main level owner’s retreat with lakeside sitting area & spa bath. Lower level features include family room, billiard room, media room, climate controlled wine cellar, and exercise room. Outdoor oasis includes upper level terrace, covered lower patio, covered dock, pier & sandy beach.