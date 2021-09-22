6 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $5,495,000

Flawless, Coastal Modern waterfront manse commanding long-range views with contemporary, yet comfortable living spaces. Sited in Upper Jetton, this newly renovated (2020) home rests on a generous .9 acre point lot with 160’ +/- of pristine LKN shoreline. Designed by David Smith of Custom Interiors, the seamless floorplan offers sophisticated entertaining throughout all levels. Greeted by steel glass doors, stunning views & light flooded living areas. High-end details include shiplap entry, marble kitchen, walk-in pantry, hidden appliances, breakfast area w/fireplace & formal dining room. Main level master suite w/private terrace, spa bath, steam shower, soaking tub, his & hers closets. Upstairs, 3 en-suite BRs opening to expansive terrace, 2nd family room, bonus/play area, nook & storage. Finished basement with bar & scullery, gym, office & 2nd laundry. Accordion glass doors expand to the vast covered patio, flat grassy yard (perfect for pool), private covered dock w/sitting area.