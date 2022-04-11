 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $1,375,000

Sought after location in Cabin Creek provides a sense of privacy and nature, yet under a mile to downtown and the College. Come home to a full brick, 3 story bright and cheerful home nestled on .58 acre landscaped lot overlooking wooded common area. Hardwood throughout 1st flr, 2nd flr landing and 2 staircases. Spacious rooms receive abundant natural light and many flex spaces (bed/office/playroom) to fit your personal needs. 2 cozy fireplaces! Large cook's kitchen offers ample cabinetry, gas cooktop, dbl ovens plus walk in pantry. 2nd floor primary suite is roomy, offering tray ceiling, huge bath and 2 walk ins. 3 add'l 2nd flr beds, one en-suite and the others share a jack & jill bath. Laundry/craft room/office with tons of storage. 3rd flr bed or bonus. Step off the large deck and follow backyard path to Greenway! Encapsulated crawl, water filtration, tankless HW, 3 zone HVAC. Approx 1200 add’l SF/2 garages approved by HOA, drawings and features/upgrades in attachments.

