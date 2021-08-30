***Price Reduced*** This stunning 6-bedroom home includes a spacious office downstairs. It is located within walking distance of pool, playground and other great amenities offered at the Farm at Riverpointe. It is a beautiful three-story house, recently upgraded, including new appliances and a central vacuum system to help with cleaning, plus smart features. Hardwood floors on the first two floors, formal dining room to have all your gatherings, along with the nook in the kitchen and 2 living room areas.
6 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $549,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 19-25. L…
- Updated
A woman drowned Sunday while swimming at the Davidson College Lake Campus.
- Updated
Bojangles plans to close company-owned stores on Aug. 30 and Sept. 13 to give its staff a breather, the company announced.
I write to you today not only as a recent graduate of South Iredell High School, but as a concerned and active member of our community.
Instead of getting his team out to practice to prepare for their first game of the season, Lake Norman head coach Jonathan Oliphant was in his…
There’s a new cookie on the Girl Scouts’ cookie menu.
- Updated
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Noting that the COVID delta variant “is spreading like wildfire among the unvaccinated in our community," the leaders of an Oregon coastal county said Friday they no longer have capacity to store the bodies of those who have died and are asking the state for a refrigerated morgue truck.
- Updated
After months of preparation, the new Walmart Distribution Center in Troutman is ready to begin hiring.
Authorities are investigating a drowning Sunday afternoon at the Davidson College Lake Campus.
During his time in the ring, fighting in both tournaments and championship bouts, Jaiden Noblezada has earned a nickname thanks to one particu…