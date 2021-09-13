***Price Reduced*** This stunning 6-bedroom home includes a spacious office downstairs. It is located within walking distance of pool, playground and other great amenities offered at the Farm at Riverpointe. It is a beautiful three-story house, recently upgraded, including new appliances and a central vacuum system to help with cleaning, plus smart features. Hardwood floors on the first two floors, formal dining room to have all your gatherings, along with the nook in the kitchen and 2 living room areas.
6 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $550,000
